Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and six RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has two doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .244.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Fraley has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays are sending Rasmussen (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 2.60 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .180 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.