After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler is hitting .167 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks.
  • This season, Vosler has totaled at least one hit in six of 16 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (18.8%), homering in 6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Vosler has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (five of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
  • Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.60 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .180 to opposing hitters.
