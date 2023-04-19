After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler is hitting .167 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks.

This season, Vosler has totaled at least one hit in six of 16 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in three games this season (18.8%), homering in 6% of his chances at the plate.

Vosler has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (five of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings