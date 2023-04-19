Jose Garcia -- batting .241 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (35.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings