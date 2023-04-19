Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Garcia -- batting .241 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (35.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .180 against him.
