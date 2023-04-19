On Wednesday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .216.
  • In five of 12 games this season (41.7%), Newman has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0%.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.72).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
  • Rasmussen (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.60 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .180 batting average against him.
