LeBron James is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at FedExForum.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday, April 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Lakers' Last Game

On Sunday, the Lakers knocked off the Grizzlies 128-112, led by Rui Hachimura with 29 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the top scorer for the losing side with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rui Hachimura 29 6 1 0 0 5 Austin Reaves 23 3 4 1 1 3 Anthony Davis 22 12 3 3 7 0

Grizzlies' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 31 5 4 1 2 2 Desmond Bane 22 5 6 0 0 3 Ja Morant 18 6 2 2 0 2

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis paces the Lakers at 12.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.6 assists and 25.9 points.

James paces the Lakers with 28.9 points per game and 6.8 assists, while also averaging 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers at 6.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.

Jarred Vanderbilt posts 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Malik Beasley is posting 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant paces the Grizzlies in scoring (26.2 points per game) and assists (8.1), and posts 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jackson is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Grizzlies receive 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Dillon Brooks gives the Grizzlies 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 25.8 13 3 1.4 2.5 0.1 Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 19.5 5.9 1.2 0.8 2.2 1.8 LeBron James LAL 22.3 7.2 5.4 0.8 0.9 2.4 Desmond Bane MEM 19.1 3.9 4.5 0.7 0.2 2.4 Austin Reaves LAL 18.1 3.2 5.4 0.3 0.1 2 Ja Morant MEM 14.3 4 4.8 0.7 0.1 0.8

