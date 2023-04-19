Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going -for- in his most recent game, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)
- Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
- In 38.3% of his games last season (31 of 81), Maile got a base hit, and in nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 3.7% of his games last season (81 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 of 81 games last year (18.5%), Maile picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in 17 of 81 games a year ago (21.0%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.221
|AVG
|.221
|.290
|OBP
|.313
|.358
|SLG
|.291
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/8
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|16 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (38.5%)
|5 (11.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.3%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (20.5%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (15.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Rasmussen (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.60 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .180 batting average against him.
