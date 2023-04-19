After going -for- in his most recent game, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)

Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.

In 38.3% of his games last season (31 of 81), Maile got a base hit, and in nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 3.7% of his games last season (81 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 of 81 games last year (18.5%), Maile picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in 17 of 81 games a year ago (21.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 28 .221 AVG .221 .290 OBP .313 .358 SLG .291 7 XBH 6 3 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/8 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 42 GP 39 16 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%) 5 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%) 3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

