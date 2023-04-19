After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .190 with a double and three walks.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Senzel has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .180 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.