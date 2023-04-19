Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to out-hit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Reds vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 15 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Cincinnati is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

The Reds' .245 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 82 (4.8 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Reds rank 19th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (5.25) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.603 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send out Levi Stoudt for his first start of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Home Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies W 13-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies L 14-3 Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays W 8-1 Home Hunter Greene Jalen Beeks 4/18/2023 Rays L 10-0 Home Nick Lodolo Taj Bradley 4/19/2023 Rays - Home Levi Stoudt Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates - Away Graham Ashcraft Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates - Away Hunter Greene Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nick Lodolo Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers - Home - Nathan Eovaldi

