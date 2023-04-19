Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 19 on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-150) in this game against the Wild (+130).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-150)
|Wild (+130)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 38 of their 59 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.4%).
- Dallas has gone 26-13 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- The Stars have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Minnesota has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 43.5% chance to win.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 215 goals to rank third.
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota has hit the over on but one occasion in its past 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.7 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Wild's 219 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.