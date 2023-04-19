After batting .167 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is batting .192 with a double, a triple, a home run and four walks.
  • Fairchild has a base hit in five of 16 games played this season (31.3%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In three games this year, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays will send Rasmussen (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .180 against him.
