TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (.265 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, six walks and seven RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has an OPS of .887, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year (29.4%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.4 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 2.60 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .180 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.