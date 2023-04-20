Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Thursday, April 20 features the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers facing off at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers are ahead in the series 1-0. The Devils are the favorite (-130) in this matchup with the Rangers (+110).

Devils vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS

TBS, SN360, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-130) Rangers (+110) -

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have gone 38-22 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, New Jersey has a 33-19 record (winning 63.5% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Devils' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 12 (52.2%).

This season New York has won six of its 15 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Rangers have a 47.6% chance to win.

Devils vs. Rangers Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 273 (12th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 216 (4th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 59 (13th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has gone over twice in its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.

The Devils' 289 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Devils have given up the eighth-fewest goals in league play this season, 222 (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +67 this season.

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, New York has hit the over three times.

During the last 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Rangers have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 216 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

Their sixth-best goal differential is +57.

