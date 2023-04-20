After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is batting .224 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Fraley has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .310 against him.
