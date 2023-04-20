Jose Garcia -- hitting .267 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in nine games this year (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 15 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings