Thursday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-7) and the Cincinnati Reds (7-11) clashing at PNC Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on April 20.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will give the nod to Roansy Contreras (1-1, 6.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SportsNet PT

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Reds have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

The Reds have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (82 total), Cincinnati is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.41 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds Schedule