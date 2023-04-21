The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

ABC, MSG, and BSOH

New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 1.5)

Knicks (- 1.5) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this season.

New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (43.8%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, New York does it more often (53.7% of the time) than Cleveland (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, while the Cavaliers are 4-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Offensively, Cleveland is the 25th-ranked team in the NBA (112.3 points per game). On defense, it is best (106.9 points allowed per game).

This season the Cavaliers are ranked 19th in the NBA in assists at 24.9 per game.

With 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.7% from downtown, the Cavaliers are 19th and 11th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Cleveland attempts 37.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.

