The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 3 with the New York Knicks (47-35) currently features two players. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, April 21 from Madison Square Garden.

The Cavaliers will look for another victory over the Knicks following a 107-90 win on Tuesday. Darius Garland led the way with a team-leading 32 points in the victory for the Cavaliers, while Julius Randle notched 22 points in the loss for the Knicks.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cedi Osman SF Questionable Ankle 8.7 2.3 1.5 Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 33-12.

While the Cavaliers are scoring 112.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, tallying 110.7 points per contest.

Cleveland knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.8%.

The Cavaliers average 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (10th in league), and concede 107.7 points per 100 possessions (first in NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -1.5 211.5

