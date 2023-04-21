Jonathan India -- 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.470) and OPS (.897) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

India has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with at least two hits on six occasions (31.6%).

He has homered in one game this season.

In seven games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 14 of 19 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings