Oilers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, April 21 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The series is tied up at 1-1. Oddsmakers give the Oilers -150 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Kings (+130).
Oilers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-150)
|Kings (+130)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 37 of their 62 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.7%).
- Edmonton is 27-17 (winning 61.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 60.0%.
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been an underdog in 41 games this season, and won 18 (43.9%).
- Los Angeles has gone 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 43.5% chance to win.
Oilers vs. Kings Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- Edmonton hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.
- The Oilers are the top-scoring team in the NHL with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The squad has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings failed to go over the total in a single one of their past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kings' 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are the 10th-most in the league.
- The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
