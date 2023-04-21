Graham Ashcraft gets the nod for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at PNC Park against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

The Pirates are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Reds have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 19 chances this season.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 1-6 4-5 3-7 2-11 5-1

