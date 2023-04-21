Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7) will face off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-12) at PNC Park on Friday, April 21. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Reds' game versus the Pirates but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Pirates with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+160) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

