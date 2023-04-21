Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in total hits (16) this season while batting .302 with six extra-base hits.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including five multi-hit games (31.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine games this season (56.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Pirates surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Keller (1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
