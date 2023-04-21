Spencer Steer -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati in total hits (16) this season while batting .302 with six extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 35th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Steer has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including five multi-hit games (31.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (56.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Pirates surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Keller (1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
