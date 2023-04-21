Spencer Steer -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in total hits (16) this season while batting .302 with six extra-base hits.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Steer has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including five multi-hit games (31.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Steer has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine games this season (56.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings