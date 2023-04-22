Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Curt Casali -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .238 with a walk.
- In four of seven games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
- Casali has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.94 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates will send Hill (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (5.57), 61st in WHIP (1.333), and 74th in K/9 (6.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.