The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .172 with a double and three walks.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in four games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
  • Senzel has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates will send Hill (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 43-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (5.57), 61st in WHIP (1.333), and 74th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.