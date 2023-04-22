The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Devils as underdogs in this matchup, with +125 moneyline odds against the Rangers (-145).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-145) Devils (+125) 6

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 58 times this season, and have finished 35-23 in those games.

New York is 27-17 (winning 61.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 59.2%.

New York and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 43 of 84 games this season.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been made an underdog 21 times this season, and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.

New Jersey has a record of 5-1 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Devils have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New Jersey has played 58 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 289 (4th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, New York hit the over twice.

The Rangers have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Rangers are ranked 12th in the league with 273 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Rangers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in league play this season, 216 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +57.

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has gone over the total twice in its past 10 games.

The Devils total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Devils and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Devils' 222 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.

Their +67 goal differential is third-best in the league.

