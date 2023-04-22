Saturday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-7) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (7-13) at 6:35 PM ET (on April 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Rich Hill (1-2) for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Cessa (0-2) for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Reds have failed to cover the runline in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
  • The Reds have come away with four wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Cincinnati has a mark of 1-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Cincinnati scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (87 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.27) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 17 Rays W 8-1 Hunter Greene vs Jalen Beeks
April 18 Rays L 10-0 Nick Lodolo vs Taj Bradley
April 19 Rays L 8-0 Levi Stoudt vs Drew Rasmussen
April 20 @ Pirates L 4-3 Luke Weaver vs Roansy Contreras
April 21 @ Pirates L 4-2 Graham Ashcraft vs Mitch Keller
April 22 @ Pirates - Luis Cessa vs Rich Hill
April 23 @ Pirates - Hunter Greene vs Vince Velásquez
April 24 Rangers - Nick Lodolo vs Nathan Eovaldi
April 25 Rangers - Luke Weaver vs Martín Pérez
April 26 Rangers - Graham Ashcraft vs Jon Gray
April 28 @ Athletics - Luis Cessa vs Kyle Muller

