Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and projected starter Luis Cessa on Saturday at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 15 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 47 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 25th in MLB with a .359 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 87 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.27) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.580 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Cessa (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up 11 earned runs while allowing 14 hits.

Cessa has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 4 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Rays W 8-1 Home Hunter Greene Jalen Beeks 4/18/2023 Rays L 10-0 Home Nick Lodolo Taj Bradley 4/19/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Levi Stoudt Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Luke Weaver Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates - Away Luis Cessa Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates - Away Hunter Greene Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers - Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers - Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers - Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Cessa Kyle Muller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.