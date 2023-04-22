On Saturday, April 22, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (14-7) host Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (7-13) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+135). The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rich Hill - PIT (1-2, 5.57 ERA) vs Luis Cessa - CIN (0-2, 13.50 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win four times (25%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win one times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Wil Myers 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

