After batting .158 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Rich Hill

SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has a double, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .179.

Fairchild has gotten a hit in five of 17 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings