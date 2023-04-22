After batting .158 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has a double, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .179.
  • Fairchild has gotten a hit in five of 17 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Fairchild has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Hill (1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 74th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 74th among qualifying pitchers this season.
