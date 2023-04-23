The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)

Knicks (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (206.5)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .524 mark (43-38-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New York covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 57.6% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (46.2%).

New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 27-14, a better tally than the Cavaliers have put up (4-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

On offense, Cleveland is the 25th-ranked squad in the league (112.3 points per game). On defense, it is best (106.9 points allowed per game).

With 24.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA.

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Cleveland attempts 37.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.

