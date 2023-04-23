The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:00 PM ET

New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 116 points per game to rank 11th in the league while giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential overall.

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +441 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (25th in NBA) and give up 106.9 per outing (first in league).

These two teams score a combined 228.3 points per game, 21.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 220 points per game combined, 13.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Cleveland is 42-38-2 ATS this season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Donovan Mitchell 28.5 -110 28.3 Darius Garland 21.5 +100 21.6 Evan Mobley 13.5 -130 16.2 Jarrett Allen 11.5 -125 14.3

