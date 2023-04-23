The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India has an OPS of .847, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
  • In 15 of 21 games this season (71.4%) India has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In seven games this season, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 71.4% of his games this year (15 of 21), with two or more runs three times (14.3%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • The Pirates give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Velasquez (2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
