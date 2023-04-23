Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .847, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- In 15 of 21 games this season (71.4%) India has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In seven games this season, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 71.4% of his games this year (15 of 21), with two or more runs three times (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Pirates give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Velasquez (2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.