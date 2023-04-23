Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to beat Hunter Greene, the Cincinnati Reds' starter, on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-105). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time. In four games in a row, Cincinnati and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.1 runs.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has won three of its 16 games, or 18.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 21 games with a total this season.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 1-8 4-5 3-9 2-12 5-2

