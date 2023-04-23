Reds vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to beat Hunter Greene, the Cincinnati Reds' starter, on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
The Pirates are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-105). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.
Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time. In four games in a row, Cincinnati and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.1 runs.
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have won in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cincinnati has won three of its 16 games, or 18.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 21 games with a total this season.
- The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-6
|1-8
|4-5
|3-9
|2-12
|5-2
