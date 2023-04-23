Vince Velasquez will toe the rubber for the Pittsburgh Pirates (15-7) on Sunday, April 23 against the Cincinnati Reds (7-14), who will counter with Hunter Greene. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Reds have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Pirates (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Velasquez - PIT (2-2, 5.12 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-0, 4.24 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Pirates have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, and won in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates played four of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 4-13 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

