After hitting .364 with two doubles, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is batting .300 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

In 66.7% of his 18 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

