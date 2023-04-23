Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After hitting .364 with two doubles, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is batting .300 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his 18 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Velasquez (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
