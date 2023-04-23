The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati with 22 hits, batting .306 this season with seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Friedl is batting .313 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 16 of 21 games this year (76.2%), including five multi-hit games (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings