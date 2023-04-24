Bam Adebayo is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat meet at FTX Arena on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (-105) 5.5 (+120) 7.5 (-154) 2.5 (+100)

Jrue Holiday is putting up 19.3 points per game, 0.8 higher than Monday's over/under.

He collects 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Holiday's assists average -- 7.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Monday's over/under.

He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-125) 5.5 (-128) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (-200)

Brook Lopez's 15.9 points per game are 1.4 points higher than Monday's over/under.

Lopez has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Lopez averages 1.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Lopez averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (-118) 9.5 (+100) 3.5 (-118)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.9 points more than Monday's over/under.

Adebayo has collected 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (+105) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-154)

The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.

Butler has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

