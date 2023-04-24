Jake Fraley -- with an on-base percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .197 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

In nine of 20 games this year (45.0%) Fraley has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings