Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jason Vosler -- with a slugging percentage of .133 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .161.
- This year, Vosler has tallied at least one hit in eight of 20 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vosler has picked up an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (15.0%).
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi (2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 61st, 1.477 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
