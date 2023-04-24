Jason Vosler -- with a slugging percentage of .133 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .161.
  • This year, Vosler has tallied at least one hit in eight of 20 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vosler has picked up an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (15.0%).
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi (2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 61st, 1.477 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
