On Monday, Jonathan India (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.389), slugging percentage (.418) and OPS (.807) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.

India has had a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).

He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

India has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 68.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings