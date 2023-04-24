Jose Garcia -- hitting .286 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .245.

This season, Garcia has posted at least one hit in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Garcia has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings