Jack Hughes and Artemi Panarin are among the players with prop bets available when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 92 points in 82 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 2 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 13 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Apr. 10 2 0 2 2

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Mika Zibanejad has 39 goals and 52 assists to total 91 points (1.1 per game).

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 at Devils Apr. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 13 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Apr. 10 0 1 1 4

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

Adam Fox's 71 points this season have come via 12 goals and 59 assists.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 3 at Devils Apr. 20 0 2 2 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 4 4 1 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 13 0 1 1 1 vs. Sabres Apr. 10 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Hughes' 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games for New Jersey add up to 99 total points on the season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 6 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Apr. 13 0 2 2 5 vs. Sabres Apr. 11 1 0 1 2

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Nico Hischier has amassed 80 points this season, with 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 0 0 0 5 at Capitals Apr. 13 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Apr. 11 0 2 2 2

