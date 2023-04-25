Curt Casali -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is hitting .227 with two walks.
  • In four of nine games this year, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Perez (3-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .302 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.