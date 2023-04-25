The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • This year, Newman has tallied at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Newman has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games.
  • In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez (3-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
