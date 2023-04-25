Reds vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Jonathan India among those expected to step up at the plate.
The Rangers are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+125). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Reds vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-155
|+125
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (27.8%) in those games.
- Cincinnati has a record of 1-8 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of its 23 opportunities.
- The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|1-9
|4-6
|4-9
|3-13
|5-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.