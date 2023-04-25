On Tuesday, April 25, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (14-8) visit Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (8-15) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Reds vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (3-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Reds and Rangers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+120), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Reds are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will TJ Friedl hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rangers have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have won in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 2-9 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Wil Myers 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.