Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.217 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .200 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Fairchild has picked up a hit in six games this year (30.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.