After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .273 with four doubles and 10 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 156th in the league in slugging.
  • Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (17 of 23), with multiple hits four times (17.4%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.
  • In nine games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 23 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 3.38 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
