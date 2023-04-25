Wil Myers -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .222.
  • In 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%) Myers has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • In four games this year (18.2%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (22.7%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
