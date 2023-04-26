Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under of 202.5.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|202.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 202.5 combined points in 66 of 82 games this season.
- Cleveland has an average total of 219.1 in its contests this year, 16.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won 47 out of the 64 games, or 73.4%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Cleveland has won 22 of its 25 games, or 88%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The Cavaliers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 202.5
|% of Games Over 202.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|66
|80.5%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
|Knicks
|74
|90.2%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have gone over the total twice.
- Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in road games.
- The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|20-10
|40-42
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
